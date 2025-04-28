Ed Sykes/Getty Images

Former Rangers star Gordon Dalziel believes that Gers’ midfielder Nicolas Raskin will need to add more goals to his game, just like Celtic skipper Callum McGregor.

The 24-year-old has been one of the positives in an otherwise unimpressive campaign for the Glasgow team and has been linked with a move elsewhere on the back of it.

There have also been suggestions that Rangers might cash in on him if a suitable offer comes in the summer.

Dalziel, though, has pointed towards an aspect of Raskin’s game which he believes still needs improvement.

According to the 63-year-old, Raskin needs to add goals to his game, just like Celtic skipper McGregor.

Asked how Raskin is going to further his development, Dalziel told Clyde 1 Superscoreboard (7:06): “Scoring goals [is going to be the next step for Raskin.]

“Because you look at everybody’s pattern, McGregor at the back, he dictates the game. This season he has added goals from distance.

Competition Appearances Scottish Premiership 28 Europa League 12 Scottish League Cup 2 Scottish Cup 1 Nicolas Raskin by competition this season

“If you are a midfield player now, you have got to have that all-round game.

“Yes, you are there to try and win the battle at the back, you are there to control the pace of the game like McGregor does for Celtic as a captain.

“But if you are going to be a top midfield player, you have got to get goals.”

Compared to McGregor’s ten goals this season, Raskin has scored just two, but has more assists to boast of than the 31-year-old.