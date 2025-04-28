David Rogers/Getty Images

Aston Villa loan star Leander Dendoncker has revealed that he has had little contact with the Villans and insisted he is not thinking about his future yet.

The 30-year-old defensive midfielder had three good seasons with Premier League side Wolves after he joined them from Anderlecht.

Aston Villa signed him back in 2022 from Wolves, but his time at Villa Park did not go according to plan, as he has made only 36 appearances for the Villans to date.

Dendoncker is currently on his second loan spell away from the club; last season, he was at Napoli, and his former side, Anderlecht, loaned him in.

The Belgian midfielder insisted that he is thinking about the Belgian Cup final against Club Brugge on Sunday.

He also revealed that there is little contact with Aston Villa unless there is an injury; he has one more year of contract left with the English club.

“I can’t say anything about that yet. It’s a cliché but I won’t think about it until after the season. The focus is on the play-offs and the cup final”, he told Belgian daily Het Nieuwsblad (via Voetbalkrant) about his future.

Competiton Games and contributions Jupiler Pro League 20 matches, 1 goal scored Europa League 8 matches played Croky Cup 4 matches, 1 goal scored Leander Dendoncker’s current season at Anderlecht

“It’s nice to be close to family. We also enjoyed living in England for a while, you know. We still have a house there, too.

“It happens when I have a minor injury that they ask how things are going, but other than that, we have little contact; I have one more year’s contract there.

“We will see what it will be”, Dendoncker added.

It has been suggested that Anderlecht are not thinking about activating Dendoncker’s €7m buy option in his loan deal.

Now it remains to be seen where Dendoncker will go after his loan expires in Belgium and what Aston Villa have planned for him.