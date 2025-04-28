Dan Mullan/Getty Images

Former Derby County star Shaun Barker believes that Liverpool loanee Nat Phillips has been instrumental for the Rams to get results and thinks that the Reds star is probably the best in the box at winning aerial duels.

Liverpool sanctioned a season-long loan for Phillips to Derby in the summer and despite a slow start to the season, he managed to establish himself as a regular starter at Pride Park.

Phillips made 31 league appearances for Derby this season and has played a key role in helping the Rams be dangerous during set pieces.

On Saturday, it was the Liverpool loanee’s goal from a set piece in the 84th minute of the game that helped Derby steal a win at the MKM Stadium, beating Hull City in a crucial game.

Barker, who is impressed with Phillips’ performances throughout the season, pointed out that the Reds star looked nervous during his initial days at Derby and highlighted that with time and regular minutes he started to prove himself instrumental for the Rams.

He is of the view that the Liverpool loanee is the best in the air inside his own box and admitted that Derby have been feeding off of Phillips and Matthew Clarke’s presence in the opposition boss during set pieces throughout the season.

Barker has also been impressed with Phillips’ calmness while under pressure and pointed out that he has been brilliant at soaking up defensive details.

Season Club 2019- Liverpool 2019-2020 (on loan) VfB Stuttgart 2020 (on loan) VfB Stuttgart 2022 (on loan) Bournemouth 2023-2024 (on loan) Celtic 2024 (on loan) Cardiff City 2024-2025 (on loan) Derby County Nat Phillips’ career so far

“The first couple of games I saw him, I was waiting to see what kind of player he was”, Barker told Rams TV (8:00).

“He looked a little bit nervy, a little bit maybe off, because he had not played games.

“Now as a centre-half you want consistency, you want to play week in, week out and as soon as that happened, he has been absolutely instrumental in getting results.

“He is probably the best in the air in his own box, he is often the one, him and Clarkey especially getting the first header on the ball from set pieces.

“It feels like we play off scratch from those two as well. It is up to them to win that first duel and I have not seen him too many times where he has had a clear chance of goal.

“Today [Saturday] it opened up for him, he obviously made contact and deserved the goal he scored, so he has been instrumental; he has been brilliant.

“There is assurance in the calmness and what people don’t understand about the understanding of the detail of defensive strengths, where you cover your player and when you need to drop off.

“He has been brilliant, and he deserves all the credit.”

Derby have one more game left this season, which might prove to be their most important match of the season, as their survival hopes are on the line.

John Eustace will once again rely on the Liverpool star’s talents on Saturday to keep the defence tight and help at set pieces.