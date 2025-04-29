Carl Recine/Getty Images

Bayern Munich have ‘almost reached’ a verbal agreement with the camp of Manchester City target Florian Wirtz.

Bayer Leverkusen are facing the very real prospect of losing Wirtz and their boss Xabi Alonso in the summer, with Alonso linked with the Real Madrid job in his native Spain.

Manchester City view Wirtz as a top target as they look to continue their rebuild with Pep Guardiola, who is desperate to reclaim the Premier League title next term; Wirtz has been on their radar for the last two years at least.

The Cityzens’ hopes though have suffered a big blow as, according to journalist Santi Aouna, Bayern Munich have ‘almost reached’ a verbal agreement with Wirtz’s camp.

Bayern Munich want to take Wirtz to the Allianz Arena and are hard at work to do so, mindful of the competition.

Despite closing in on an agreement with Wirtz’s camp, Bayern Munich have no agreement in place on a transfer fee with Bundesliga rivals Bayer Leverkusen yet.

The development does though put Bayern Munich in the lead in the race to snaffle up the 21-year-old attacking midfielder this summer.

Trophy Won with Bundesliga (23/24) Bayer Leverkusen German Cup (23/24) Bayer Leverkusen German Super Cup (24) Bayer Leverkusen Trophies won by Florian Wirtz

Wirtz, who also has interest from Real Madrid, is under contract at Bayer Leverkusen for another two years.

The BayArena outfit would like to extend that contract, but look to be up against it in their efforts to keep hold of the Germany international.

Wirtz has made 42 appearances across all competitions for Bayer Leverkusen this season, chipping in with 15 goals and providing 13 assists for his team-mates.

He has also impressed on the international stage with Germany, scoring three times in UEFA Nations League matches and providing three assists.