George Wood/Getty Images

Everton and Newcastle United look set for disappointment in their interest in a Benfica attacker as the Portuguese giants are firmly set against selling him.

Newcastle have not been able to spend freely in recent transfer windows due to their compliance with the PSR rules, but they are fully expected to spend a lot more freely in the upcoming summer.

Everton have also shown massive signs of improvement under David Moyes and are likely to spend in the summer window under new ownership.

The Toffees could lose Dominic Calvert-Lewin for free in the summer and despite having the likes of Beto on the books, the club are looking for another striker.

On the other hand for Newcastle, they have one of the best strikers in the shape of Alexander Isak, but a capable and fit back-up is needed to manage his workload, with questions over Callum Wilson’s future.

Everton and Newcastle have set their eyes on Benfica’s 26-year-old Greece hitman Vangelis Pavlidis, who is having a fantastic first season in Portugal.

Pavlidis has 39 direct goal contributions in 49 games for Benfica this season, which has not gone unnoticed at all.

Competition Goal contributions Liga Portugal 18 goals and 6 assists Champions League 7 goals and 3 assists Allianz Cup 2 goals and 2 assists Taca de Portugal 1 goal Vangelis Pavlidis this season at Benfica

However, according to Portuguese daily A Bola, Benfica consider him not for sale in the summer window as he is seen as an integral player for them.

Benfica have put a €100m release clause on his head and his current contract does not expire until the summer of 2029.

There is claimed to be ‘some concern’ at the Estadio da Luz that clubs could come calling for Pavlidis in the summer window, but Benfica ‘feel protected’ by the presence of the hefty clause.

The striker also feels comfortable and happy at Benfica and has adapted to life in Portugal.