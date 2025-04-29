Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

One of Tottenham Hotspur‘s defenders has been made the ‘top priority’ of an interested club and he is ‘very open’ to a change of scenery this summer.

There could be big changes at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium over the course of the summer transfer window given the disastrous campaign that has unfolded at the club.

While Ange Postecoglou could yet deliver the Europa League, his position as Spurs boss continues to be a major source of debate, as well as the application shown by the players.

Liverpool’s 5-1 thrashing of Tottenham at the weekend saw one Reds legend dub Spurs ‘deplorable’ and insist they did not have a clue at Anfield.

There was some disturbance before the clash at Liverpool with Spurs defender Cristian Romero hinting at a move away from the club.

La Liga is his preferred destination and, according to Spanish outlet Fichajes, he is now the top priority of Atletico Madrid.

They are aware that there will be substantial competition to land the centre-back, but are hugely keen on winning the chase for his signature.

League Appearances Premier League 100 Serie A 88 Argentine Liga Professional 16 Top flight leagues Cristian Romero has played in

Romero is also very open to a change of scenery and joining one of the top clubs in La Liga would fit the bill for the Argentine.

Atletico Madrid need to make changes to their defence over the course of the summer, with Clement Lenglet and Cesar Azpilicueta expected to depart.

They currently sit in third place in La Liga and joining them would hand Romero the chance to play Champions League football next term.

The Spurs defender has never played his football in Spain, but that could change this summer, with a €50m offer mooted as being planned by Atletico Madrid.