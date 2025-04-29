Alex Davidson/Getty Images

Crystal Palace, Everton and Fulham are all keen on a Premier League midfielder whose relegation release clause will become active this summer, according to journalist Ben Jacobs.

With the summer transfer window now quickly approaching, clubs are looking to finalise their plans for squad recruitment.

Palace, Everton and Fulham will all want to strengthen as they try to take the next step next season; the Toffees are keen to make a splash at their new stadium.

Adding in midfield is on the agenda and all three clubs are interested in Leicester City midfielder Wilfred Ndidi.

He has a relegation release clause in his Foxes contract which will be valid in the summer and is set at £9m.

Ndidi also has interest from Saudi Arabia where Pro League side Al-Ahli are aware of his capabilities as they look for a holding midfielder.

The 28-year-old has another two years left on his contract at the King Power Stadium, but Leicester will be powerless to prevent his departure if the release clause is triggered.

Trophy Won with FA Cup (20/21) Leicester City Community Shield (21) Leicester City Championship Leicester City Wilfred Ndidi’s honours

Ndidi has featured regularly for Leicester for most of this season, bar an injury enforced absence, and would be an experienced option for Crystal Palace, Everton or Fulham to add.

He has made over 200 appearances in the top flight since heading to England with Leicester.

The prospect of dropping down into the Championship is not likely to be an appealing one for Ndidi and there is also uncertainty over who the Leicester manager will be next season.

Lee Carsley has been linked with the job, but the England Under-21s boss currently has no intention of taking a managerial job in the Championship.