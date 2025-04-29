Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Jason McAteer has revealed he is concerned about one area of the Liverpool side as he is unconvinced the player that could play there will stay fit.

Liverpool managed to successfully tie down Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah to new contracts, but they are widely expected to lose Trent Alexander-Arnold.

The right-back is tipped to move to Real Madrid and that would see Liverpool miss out on any transfer fee as he has run down his contract.

Already thoughts are turning to who should be Liverpool’s first choice right-back next season and many are backing up and coming defender Conor Bradley.

McAteer is a fan of what Bradley can bring to the table, but admits he is concerned about the right-back area.

The former Liverpool midfielder is unsure whether Bradley can keep himself fit through a season.

“You know the area that worries me if Trent goes? Right-back”, McAteer said on LFC TV (47:00)

Person Arne Slot – Manager Sipke Hulshoff – Assistant John Heitinga – Assistant Fabian Otte – Goalkeeping coach Claudio Taffarel – Goalkeeping coach Aaron Briggs – Development coach Ruben Peeters – Performance coach Conall Murtagh – Fitness coach Liverpool’s backroom staff

“I love Conor Bradley, but I just don’t know if he can stay fit.

“It’s something that’s over me.”

Liverpool will have to decide if they want to sign a new first choice right-back or instead a player who can slot into the position when needed and perhaps offer cover at centre-back too.

While Bradley is highly rated, some may see asking him to step into Alexander-Arnold’s shoes to be too big an ask straight away.

Liverpool at least have the luxury of acting from a position of strength, as the new English champions.