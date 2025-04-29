Naomi Baker/Getty Images

Former Championship star Joe Jacobson has insisted that he is worried about Preston North End as he cannot see them getting a victory at the moment, meaning it could be terrible news if Luton Town or Hull City win.

The Championship regulation battle is still very tense, even though Cardiff City and Plymouth Argyle have been relegated with one game to go.

Multiple teams could still go down at this stage and usually comfortable Championship side, Preston North End find themselves in the relegation battle.

The Lilywhites have collected only two points in the last seven league games and they currently sit 20th with 49 points in the league table, on the same number of points as Luton and one point better off than Hull.

Jacobson has admitted that he feels for the North End, but he also stressed that he cannot see them getting a win on their final day.

The ex-Championship defender highlighted that if Hull or Luton get a positive result on the final day, it could be ‘terrible’ for Paul Heckingbottom’s men.

“I just worry for Preston”, Jacobsen said on EFL All Access (24:55) about the Lilywhites.

Opponents Result Plymouth Argyle (H) 1-2 Hull City (A) 2-1 QPR (H) 1-2 Leeds United (A) 2-1 Preston North End’s last four league results

“I feel like they have been sleepwalking down to a relegation battle that they did not expect to be in.

“And I really feel for them, I cannot see them getting a victory at the moment.

“If Luton or Hull do pick up a couple of points or a draw or a victory between them, then it could be really terrible news for Preston.”

Heckingbottom’s men will have to be at their best on Saturday as they face Bristol City, who will look to cement their place in the playoffs at Ashton Gate.

It remains to be seen if the North End will be able to taste a victory on the final day to make sure of their Championship status; they have not won since they beat Portsmouth 2-1 back in mid-March.