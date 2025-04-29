Jess Hornby/Getty Images

Adam Underwood has landed a new role at Leeds United, with the club putting him in a crucial position ahead of the summer transfer window.

Leeds are now putting into place plans ahead of the club once again becoming a Premier League club as they aim to thrive in the top flight and avoid the fates of Leicester City, Southampton and Ipswich Town this season.

There are question marks over the future of Daniel Farke, despite the German leading the club to promotion back to the Promised Land.

Now Leeds have confirmed several changes to their off the pitch organisation, with Underwood’s new role the standout.

Underwood, who has had roles such as academy manager and head of football operations, is now being promoted to sporting director.

That will mean Underwood will have a key role in the recruitment and trading of players going forward, while he keeps other responsibilities such as football operations, performance and medical management.

Elsewhere, Leeds have promoted Robbie Evans to managing director in the wake of Angus Kinnear’s exit.

Chief operating officer Morrie Eisenberg has been promoted to the chief business officer, while finance director Fay Greer is now chief financial officer at Elland Road.

Leeds supremo Paraag Marathe has welcomed the new changes behind the scenes at Elland Road and is confident about their abilities.

He said: “I am excited to welcome this group into their new roles as leaders of the club.

“These appointments are a recognition of the depth of our leadership team, our significant sporting and business achievements over the past two seasons, and our commitment to building a high-performing club led by individuals who represent Leeds United inside and out.

“I am confident they will help drive the club forward in this next chapter.”

All eyes will now be on whether Farke is trusted to keep his job as manager heading into a season back in the Premier League.