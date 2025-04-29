Molly Darlington/Getty Images

Former EFL star Adrian Clarke believes it would be ‘ridiculous’ if Leeds United sacked Daniel Farke and believes he would instantly walk into a plumb job.

Despite getting Leeds promoted back to the Premier League and potentially being on course to scoop up the Championship title, the Whites have been linked with remarkably sacking Farke.

The German did struggle to make an impact in the Premier League while he was Norwich City boss, but the Canaries were light on resources to fight in the top flight.

Clarke thinks that if Leeds did sack Farke given what he has done at Elland Road it would be ridiculous.

He insists that no one deserves the sack less than Farke and believes that if Leeds did let the German go then he would not struggle to find another job.

Clarke said on What The EFL (13:08): “I think it would be a bit ridiculous, to be perfectly honest if they did get rid of him.

“That said, for him personally it would garner a lot of sympathy and he would get himself a plumb job somewhere else.

Club Years Lippstadt 2009-2015 Borussia Dortmund II 2015-2017 Norwich City 2017-2021 Krasnodar 2022 Borussia Monchengladbach 2022-2023 Leeds United 2023- Daniel Farke’s managerial career

“And look, it’s got to be more fun managing in the Championship than the Premier League, it’s got to be right?

“Just do it again. Just go somewhere else and get them promoted and get the accolades.

“But no one has never deserved the sack less than Daniel Farke.”

Farke will be looking for Leeds to back him in the summer transfer window if he does stay on at Elland Road, with the jump up to the Premier League a sizeable one.

All the three sides that were promoted to the Premier League last term have been relegated right back down to the Championship this season, a fate Leeds will be desperate to avoid.