Dan Mullan/Getty Images

Liverpool ‘will hold’ contract talks with one of their attackers in the coming weeks and that ‘will determine’ whether he stays or could be sold this summer.

The Reds have just scooped up the Premier League title, but despite running away with the league are expected to be busy in the summer transfer window.

Arne Slot was only given winger Federico Chiesa as a fresh face last summer as he worked with what was essentially the squad Jurgen Klopp left.

The Dutchman will be looking to put his stamp on the group with fresh faces, but there are also issues to be resolved with the current group.

Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah have signed fresh contracts and now, according to Colombian journalist Pipe Sierra, attacker Luis Diaz will speak to the Reds.

Liverpool ‘will hold’ talks on a new contract with the 28-year-old in the coming weeks.

That conversation ‘will determine’ whether Diaz stays at Anfield or could potentially be sold over the course of the summer.

Trophy Won with Primeira Liga (19/20, 21/22) FC Porto Portuguese Cup (19/20) FC Porto Premier League (24/25) Liverpool FA Cup (21/22) Liverpool EFL Cup (21/22, 23/24) Liverpool Major trophies in European football won by Luis Diaz

Diaz, 28, has another two years to run on his Liverpool contract, meaning this summer may represent his peak value for Liverpool if no new deal is signed.

He is amongst the highest paid players at Anfield and it is unclear what terms Liverpool might put in front of him to extend his stay.

Diaz, who will turn 29 years old in January next year, has turned out 47 times for Liverpool this season, scoring on 16 occasions and providing eight assists.

He was on the scoresheet in the 5-1 thrashing of Tottenham Hotspur at the weekend that confirmed Liverpool as champions.