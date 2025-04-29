Richard Pelham/Getty Images

QPR are set to part ways with boss Marti Cifuentes and he remains on a list of options for Championship rivals West Brom, according to the Daily Telegraph.

Cifuentes has been largely lauded for the work he has done at Loftus Road and the R’s are in line to improve on their finish of 18th in the Championship last term.

Another manager is set to be at the helm of QPR next season though as Cifuentes is on his way out of the club.

The Spanish tactician has not seen eye to eye with the club’s board in recent weeks and did not take training on Tuesday.

Talks are taking place about his departure from Loftus Road and Cifuentes is already on the radar of West Brom, who sacked Tony Mowbray recently.

Whether Cifuentes will be offered the job at the Hawthorns is unclear, but if he leaves QPR then he would be available without compensation being due.

QPR were thrashed 5-0 at home by Burnley on their last outing and will try to finish the season on a positive note when they visit Sunderland on the final day.

Country Spain Norway Denmark Sweden England Countries that Marti Cifuentes has managed in

Cifuentes made the leap to become QPR manager from Swedish side Hammarby and had worked in Scandinavian football since he became the boss at Norwegian side Sandefjord in 2018.

He kept QPR afloat in the Championship last season after taking over in October 2023 and has taken charge of 82 games with the club so far.

The R’s have won just two of their last 12 outings in the Championship and their form has tailed off as the end of the season has approached.

He has clashed with the QPR board and that looks set to see his exit sealed, but fans may need to be convinced; one former Championship star recently said QPR are lucky to have Cifuentes.