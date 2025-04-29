Stu Forster/Getty Images

Former striker Sam Parkin has admitted that a Championship star that Newcastle United are keen on for the summer transfer window took his breath away with a save he made.

The Magpies are having a brilliant season as they have won their first trophy in 70 years, beating Liverpool in the EFL Cup final last month and are looking to clinch a spot in next season’s Champions League.

Eddie Howe’s men are expected to have a big summer transfer window ahead as they look to strengthen key positions.

They have been interested in Burnley goalkeeper James Trafford for a very long time now, and on Monday, it was suggested that they have intensified their keenness on the shot-stopper.

The 22-year-old Englishman has conceded only 15 goals in 44 games this season, keeping an impressive 29 clean sheets in the process.

Parkin admitted that the Newcastle-chased goalkeeper’s save against Watford earlier this month was so good that it took his breath away.

“Settling it with a toss of a coin between Trafford and [Maxime] Esteve would probably be my hunch”, Parkin said on the Championship Check-in Show (0:58) when talking about the Championship Player of the Year award.

“The goalkeeper has been amazing; I was watching the game the other day against Watford, and it does not happen too often, considering I spent my life trying to put the ball past ‘keepers, but, he made a save that took my breath away, really, the fingertip save.”

Club Seasons Manchester City 2021-2023 Accrington Stanley (loan) 2021-2022 Bolton Wanderers (loan) 2022, 2022-2023 Burnley 2023- James Trafford’s career history

Trafford has also been linked with Leeds United, but Burnley may be hopeful that, having secured promotion, they are in a good spot to keep hold of him.

Parkin also stressed that he would have gone for at least four Burnley players and two or three Leeds United players ahead of Sheffield United’s Gustavo Hamer, who won the award.

“I think Esteve is a top quality centre-half, I think he has been pretty much unbelievable.

“I would probably have, and this is one club, four Burnley players in front of Hamer and I would probably have two or three Leeds players in front him as well.”

All eyes will be on whether Newcastle firm up their interest in Trafford with an offer to try to test the water when the transfer window swings open for business in June.

Trafford has bounced back impressively this season, with a former Premier League star feeling Vincent Kompany almost ruined his career.