Former EFL star Adrian Clarke has namechecked QPR loanee Charlie Kelman and Tottenham Hotspur loanee Jamie Donley for their performances at Leyton Orient, dubbing the R’s man the most in-form striker in the division.

The League One side are having an impressive campaign as they are pushing to finish in the playoff spots with one game to go.

The O’s sit sixth in the League One table on 75 points and they will confirm their spot in the playoffs if they beat Huddersfield Town on Saturday.

Some of their on-loan stars have produced brilliant performances; Kelman and Donley have been the standouts.

Clarke insists that QPR loan star Kelman has hit his purple patch at the right time and he thinks he could well win League One’s Golden Boot.

Kelman is the most in form striker in League One for Clarke, who also tipped his hat to Donley too.

“They have also got the division’s most in-form striker”, Clarke said on What The EFL (37:26) about Kelman.

Opponents Result Wycombe Wanderers (H) 1-0 Cambridge United (A) 1-2 Barnsley (H) 4-3 Crawley Town (A) 1-3 Mansfield Town (A) 2-3 Leyton Orient’s last five results

“We are talking about Smith and Rodriguez, but Charlie Kelman has come from nowhere to maybe win the Golden Boot.

“13 goals in his last 16 matches, six in his last five; he has hit the sweet spot at just the right time in the season.

“They have got Jamie Donley there, he is another really talented boy”, he added.

Kelman has 25 goal contributions in the league, while Donley has shown his quality with 17 goal contributions this season.

Now it remains to be seen if Donley and Kelman will be able to snatch a win on Saturday to give the O’s a chance to make it to the Championship next season.