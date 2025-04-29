Cameron Howard/Getty Images

Swansea City are ‘on the verge’ of appointing Alan Sheehan as their new permanent manager, according to journalist Tom Coleman.

Sheehan has been holding the fort as caretaker boss at Swansea and has impressed hugely with the results he has been able to squeeze out of the team.

However, Swansea did not rush into handing him the job and looked at a host of candidates, including Hammarby boss Kim Hellberg.

The Welsh giants made enquiries with Hammarby about Hellberg and were seriously keen on him.

Hammarby though have been reluctant to lose Hellberg so early into the new Swedish season and Swansea have gone elsewhere, looking closer to home for the solution.

They are now ‘on the verge’ of confirming Sheehan as their new permanent manager and an announcement to that effect could arrive as quickly as Wednesday.

While Swansea were beaten 1-0 by Millwall in the Championship last time out, it only served to break a run of five consecutive victories.

Manager Reign Graham Potter 2018-2019 Steve Cooper 2019-2021 Russell Martin 2021-2023 Michael Duff 2023 Luke Williams 2024-2025 Swansea’s last five permanent managers

Those wins boosted the Swans up to eleventh spot in the Championship standings and within six points of the playoffs.

Swansea have seen enough to want to have Sheehan at the helm on a permanent basis heading into next season.

Now the boss will be keen to finish on a bright note this term in the final game of the season, which comes at home to Oxford United at the weekend.