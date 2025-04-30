Julian Finney/Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur boss Ange Postecoglou has warned that Bodo/Glimt handled the incredible atmosphere at Celtic and will not be fazed by the atmosphere at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Thursday.

Spurs are trying to make a positive end to their season, which has been miserable in the Premier League and left Postecoglou under immense pressure.

They are set to face Norwegian outfit Bodo/Glimt in the Europa League semi-final, and that is the only competition that gives them hope of rescuing this season.

The 59-year-old Australian enjoyed two very good seasons in Glasgow with Celtic, but in 2022, the Bhoys were beaten 5-1 on aggregate over two legs by Bodo/Glimt.

Postecoglou is well aware of how good Bodo/Glimt are, as the Glasgow giants were beaten 3-1 at home by the Norwegian side despite Celtic Park’s electric atmosphere.

The Spurs boss is clear that nothing at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium will be able to affect them mentally, while he noted the special test that the second leg will pose due to the artificial grass.

“[Bodo/Glimt have] the same manager, similar style of play”, Postecoglou told a press conference about Bodo/Glimt.

Opponents Result Lazio (A) 3-1 (2-3 on penalties) Lazio (H) 2-0 Olympiacos (A) 2-1 Olympiacos (H) 3-0 FC Twente (H) 5-2 Bodo/Glimt’s last five results in the Europa League

“When we played them with Celtic, our season had got off to a slow start, but by then we were playing good football.

“The atmosphere at Celtic Park is incredible, and they just beat Roma, they won’t be fazed by anything that comes tomorrow.

“The away game will be tricky as well.

“You’re playing on an artificial surface in different conditions.”

The Norwegian side will be missing some important players against Spurs and Postecoglou look to do the damage in north London before visiting them in Norway next week.

The Australian will be on his toes to deliver a good result on Thursday, as some candidates have been mentioned to potentially replace him, and former Borussia Dortmund boss Edin Terzic is prepared to talk to the club as well.