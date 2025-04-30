Julian Finney/Getty Images

Aston Villa loan star Enzo Barrenechea is not looking for an increase in his salary as he wants to prioritise his game time and favours a stay with Valencia, but any deal would only be likely to happen later in the window.

Villa signed the 23-year-old defensive midfielder from Juventus in the summer and decided to loan him out to Valencia to help his development.

Barrenechea has featured regularly for the Spanish outfit this season, making 26 appearances while registering one goal and two assists.

Valencia are impressed with his performances and they want to keep the Argentinian midfielder at the club for another season.

According to Spanish outlet Relevo, Aston Villa star Barrenechea is also in favour of extending his stay with Valencia if it is possible.

The 23-year-old has a salary which is affordable for Valencia and crucially he is not looking for a pay rise, with playing on a regular basis the main thing he wants to do next season.

Competition Games Goal Contributions Cautions La Liga 26 2 2 Copa del Rey 2 – – Barrenechea’s season so far

Aston Villa have yet to decide on his future, as they want Barrenechea to return to the club and join Unai Emery’s side in their pre-season training camp.

They will make a decision on his future only after Emery has taken a good look at him during pre-season.

The Spanish outfit do not have an option to buy clause in Barrenechea’s current deal and they have let Aston Villa know that they are interested if they want to send him on loan in the future.

However, it has been suggested that in the event of sending Barrenechea on loan again in the summer, Aston Villa would prefer a club that will participate in European competitions next season.

Valencia are currently 14th in the league table and they are currently five points off of the last European spot in the La Liga table.