Former Borussia Dortmund coach Edin Terzic would be ‘ready to talk’ to Tottenham Hotspur if the north London club are interested in him replacing Ange Postecoglou.

Spurs are having a disastrous Premier League campaign, which sees them sitting as low as 16th in the table.

Ange Postecoglou’s position at Spurs has been questioned and scrutinised over and over again all season, but he is still in charge and a former Tottenham coach recently told us he must be given time to do his work.

Spurs and Postecoglou still have a golden opportunity to salvage their season if they can win the Europa League, as they are in the semi-finals of the competition.

With the season coming to an end, Spurs have been linked with names who could potentially replace the 59-year-old at the club.

Former Borussia Dortmund boss Terzic is a potential candidate, and according to German magazine Sport Bild (via Fussball Transfers), Terzic can now imagine becoming the Spurs manager.

It has also been suggested that the 42-year-old would be ‘immediately ready to talk’ if the north London club want to speak to him.

Results Numbers Wins 55 Losses 21 Draws 20 Edin Terzic’s record at Borussia Dortmund

Terzic has never managed anywhere other than Die Schwarzgelben and he was in charge of 96 matches there, winning 55 of them.

Even though Tottenham are having a season to forget, Postecoglou can still make a case to continue in his role if the club can win the Europa League.

Now, only time will tell if Postecoglou will be able to redeem himself or if Spurs will get a new manager in for the next campaign.

Tottenham play Bodo/Glimt on Thursday night in the Europa League; Postecoglou will look to do his best to help his side put in a good performance on the night at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.