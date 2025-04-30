Alex Davidson/Getty Images

Crystal Palace are ‘open to selling’ a striker who has scored nine goals in ten Premier League 2 games since the new year, according to journalist Pete O’Rourke.

The Eagles are fully focused on the approaching FA Cup final against Manchester City, where Oliver Glasner will look to outwit Pep Guardiola and lead Palace to major silverware.

Beyond the final and heading into the summer, Crystal Palace will need to make decisions on a host of players as they shape up for next season.

They look to have already decided on young striker Ademola Ola-Adebomi and the verdict is they are prepared to cash in.

He spent the first half of this season on loan in Belgium at Beveren, but struggled for game time and registered no goal contributions in his nine outings.

Back in England, Ola-Adebomi has shone in the Premier League 2 and has been prolific.

The 21-year-old has hit the back of the net nine times in just ten outings in the Premier League 2 and his exploits have caught the eye in the EFL.

Opponents Leicester City U21s Stoke City U21s (two) Aston Villa U21s (two) West Brom U21s West Ham U21s (two) Chelsea U21s Premier League 2 games Ademola Ola-Adebomi has scored in

A number of EFL clubs are showing interest in the striker and will welcome Crystal Palace’s stance on him.

It is unclear what level of fee the Eagles are looking to bring in for the striker, along with whether they might want to include a sell-on clause.

He has not turned out for the Eagles at first team level, but has played in League One, having a loan stint at Burton Albion.

Ola-Adebomi is a product of Crystal Palace’s youth set-up.