Pete Norton/Getty Images

Veteran Fulham star Willian is keen on staying put in the Premier League beyond this summer and his agents have plans to hold talks with interested clubs at the end of the season, according to Sky Sports News.

The 36-year-old first moved to England in 2013 and stayed in the Premier League until 2021 before briefly returning to Brazil.

He has had two different spells with Fulham since then, the latest of which is set to come to an end this summer.

Clarity is yet to be found regarding the future of the winger, but he has decided he wants to continue playing in the Premier League.

There have indeed been approaches from other clubs outside England but those have been turned down by his representatives.

With the Cottagers currently focused on securing a European spot at the end of the season, Willian is fully concentrated on helping the cause of his team.

But once the season ends, Willian’s agents plan to hold talks with interested clubs in England as they plan for next year.

Country Clubs Brazil Corinthians England Arsenal, Chelsea, Fulham Greece Olympiacos Russia Anzhi Makhachkala Ukraine Shakhtar Donetsk Countries Willian has played in

Willian could also yet pen a fresh deal to stay at Fulham and continue his adventure at Craven Cottage under Marco Silva.

It now remains to be seen what the future holds for the former Chelsea player, who will turn 37 in August.

Since rejoining Fulham in February, Willian has featured in eight Premier League matches for the Cottagers.