Fulham have joined Everton in the hunt for a full-back who is currently turning out for Serie A side Lazio.

The Cottagers are having an impressive season in the Premier League under Marco Silva as they sit eighth in the league.

With four games to go before the season ends, it remains to be seen if the London club will be able to secure European football next term, which could make them a more attractive prospect for potential signings.

They are already looking at the upcoming transfer window, and bringing a new left-sided full-back is on their agenda.

Now, according to Italian broadcaster Sky Italia, the Cottagers are in for Lazio’s Nuno Tavares, who is wanted by fellow Premier League side Everton.

The Portuguese full-back is currently on loan from Arsenal at Lazio, with the Serie A club set to activate an option to buy him.

Tavares attracted the attention of multiple clubs with his early-season form at Lazio, and Italian giants Juventus are also considering him.

2024-25 Statistics Matches played 28 Minutes clocked 1,894 Assists 9 Yellow Cards 2 Red Cards 1 Nuno Tavares’ current season at Lazio

Everton have been brilliant since David Moyes became the Toffees’ boss and the new ownership at the club will look to spend in the summer ahead of the move into the new stadium.

Tavares, though, has been injured multiple times all season; he is still currently injured, which could make things a bit tricky.

Arsenal landed the 25-year-old from Benfica in 2021, but he struggled to nail down a spot at the Gunners and was sent out on loans to Marseille and Nottingham Forest before Lazio.

Lazio want to cash in on the Portuguese attacking full-back, and it remains to be seen if either of the interested Premier League clubs will be able to sign him in the summer transfer window, which opens in June, amid a flurry of interest.