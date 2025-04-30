Dan Mullan/Getty Images

Aston Villa loanee Leander Dendoncker believes that he has suffered from a lack of continuity at Anderlecht due to a lot of changes at the Belgian club this season.

The former Belgium midfielder was signed by the Villans back in 2022 after he showed his consistency in performances at fellow Premier League side Wolves.

Unai Emery’s side spent £13m to bring the defensive midfielder in, but his time in Birmingham has not gone according to plan.

After a forgettable loan spell at Napoli last season, his former club Anderlecht loaned Dendoncker last summer with an option to buy him.

Anderlecht have gone through three coaches this term and Dendoncker had to play as a defender at times and as a defensive midfielder as well.

Dendoncker Points To Positional Change

“We are also already on the third coach this season; we are building up automatisms, and we are succeeding more and more”, the 30-year-old was quoted as saying by Belgian outlet Voetbal Krant, amid Anderlecht’s upturn in form.

“It was too changeable this season, and it wasn’t easy for me either.

Opponents and results Game time and contributions 0-1 against Gent (A) 90 minutes played (Dendoncker goal) 5-0 against Gent (H) 82 minutes played (Dendoncker goal) 0-0 against Royal Antwerp (H) 90 minutes played Leander Dendoncker’s last three matches at Anderlecht

“There was no continuity, also for me.

“First, I had to play in midfield, the week after that I was needed as a defender.

“It wasn’t easy, with a squad that was always being turned over and three coaches through the year.”

Very recently, Dendoncker revealed that, barring injuries, Aston Villa and he are not in contact with each other.

Now it remains to be seen if Anderlecht will activate the €7m buy option for Dendoncker, as it was suggested that the Belgian club do not want to sign him permanently.