Jose Mourinho’s Fenerbahce will give ‘priority’ to a striker who has been linked with Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur, as they look to strengthen in the summer.

Fenerbahce look as if they will fail to wrestle the Turkish Super Lig title from Galatasaray this season and the Yellow Canaries do not have a player in the top three goalscorers in the league, with Victor Osimhen, Krzysztof Piatek and Simon Banza leading the way.

Now Fenerbahce are looking at Dusan Vlahovic, who has not been at his best for Juventus this season and has registered nine goals from 26 appearances in the league.

Vlahovic is set to enter the final year of his contract with the Italian giants and it is suggested that Juventus want to offload him.

The Serbian international has no shortage of suitors in the market and Newcastle could well be in the mix for him, while Tottenham have also been credited with interest.

Spurs this season have struggled in the goalscoring department, as their main man in the striking department, Dominic Solanke, has scored only eight goals in the league.

Newcastle are fighting in the league to land a spot in the Champions League next season and they have started to shortlist areas where they want to improve.

There are question marks over the injury prone Callum Wilson and the Magpies will need more attacking depth behind Alexander Isak.

Competition Game Goal Assist Serie A 26 9 4 Champions League 9 4 1 Italian Cup 2 1 – Supercoppa Italiana 1 – – Vlahovic’s season so far

Fenerbahce though are muscling into the race for Vlahovic and, according to Turkish broadcaster A Spor, they have made Vlahovic their ‘priority’.

Now with the Turkish giants in the mix, it remains to be seen whether Juventus will be able to say no to them if they come up with a big offer.

Juventus are suggested to want €50m to let Vlahovic go, but Fenerbahce are prepared to go up to €40m to get the deal done.

Newcastle and Tottenham are both battling to see what European football they might have on the table for next term and that could see them hold off firming up interest in the striker for now.