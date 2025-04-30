Pete Norton/Getty Images

Flamengo are yet to receive any new offers for Aston Villa and Liverpool target Wesley Franca, amid the Brazilian side trying to keep hold of their top players for as long as possible.

The full-back has managed 17 appearances for Flamengo so far this season, six of which have been in the Brazilian Serie A.

Scouts from multiple European clubs have taken note of his potential and have given favourable reports on him.

Among those who are keen on Wesley are Italian giants AC Milan, Unai Emery’s Aston Villa and newly-crowned Premier League champions Liverpool.

The Reds want someone to replace Trent Alexander-Arnold, who is set to join Real Madrid on a free transfer, while Aston Villa had an offer of €15m rejected earlier this year.

No New Offers For Wesley Franca Yet

Despite the constant interest in Wesley, according to Flamengo insider Paparazzo Rubro-Negro, no new offers have arrived so far.

The right-back is considered to be one of the players likely to leave Flamengo in the future, but the club’s board are trying to stop their top stars going.

Opponents Result Colombia (H) 2-0 Argentina (A) 4-1 Wesley’s Brazil games so far

Flamengo’s approach so far suggests that Wesley will be an expensive acquisition for whoever are determined to land him.

In addition to Aston Villa seeing a €15m proposal rejected, AC Milan had a €20m bid turned down, while Zenit St Petersburg failed with €25m.

Flamengo currently sit top of the Brazilian Serie A after six games this season and are unbeaten, scoring 15 goals and conceding a measly two.

Wesley, 21, has turned out in all six games, providing a single assist in the process.