Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

One of Rangers‘ attackers has admitted he would like to return to one of his former clubs at some stage in his career and lifted the lid on the types of sides he prefers.

The Gers have endured a disappointing season which has also seen a managerial change, with interim boss Barry Ferguson now guiding the side through to the summer.

Rangers have come up short on many occasions and there will be an inquest in the summer, as well as an expected significant churn in the squad.

The club may have a decision to make on striker Cyriel Dessers, who has scored 24 goals this season and is regularly linked with a switch away from Ibrox.

The Belgium-born attacker has spent the majority of his playing career turning out in either Belgium or the Netherlands and in that time he was on the books at NAC Breda.

Dessers was prolific at NAC Breda, but has not returned to the club much since he departed, something he hopes to change.

The striker even floated the possibility of once again playing for NAC Breda.

Club Years OH Leuven 2014 Lokeren 2014-2016 NAC Breda 2016-2017 Utrecht 2017-2019 Heracles Almelo 2019-2020 Genk 2020-2022 Feyenoord (loan) 2021-2022 Cremonese 2022-2023 Rangers 2023- Cyriel Dessers’ career history

On the subject, he told Dutch outlet BN De Stem: “I hope to return to the city, the stadium and perhaps one day to the club.”

The striker has averaged close to a goal at game at Rangers this season despite their domestic struggles.

He struck in the Europa League against Manchester United, Fenerbahce and Olympiacos and is sure to have takers if he does decide to depart Ibrox.

With NAC Breda sitting in 14th in the Eredivisie, it is unlikely Dessers will head back to the club soon.

He does though see parallels between NAC Breda and Feyenoord and Rangers and admits they are the types of clubs he favours.

Dessers added: “There is a slight, raw edge to each of these three clubs. That is something I really like.

“Some people prefer a fancy or stately club, but I love clubs where it is very pure and passionate.”

The striker has another two years left on his Ibrox deal.