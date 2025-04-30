Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Wolves are not currently an option for soon to be free agent Jamie Vardy, despite the striker being widely linked with a move to Molineux.

Vardy’s Leicester City have already been relegated alongside Ipswich Town and Southampton, dropping back to the Championship just a year after coming up.

Leicester’s 38-year-old hitman is set to leave the club as a free agent in the summer and he is expected to have a host of options on the table to pick from.

Vardy has been widely linked with a possible move to fellow top-flight side Wolves in the summer window and they have been dubbed the frontrunners to sign him.

However, according to Italian journalist Rudy Galetti, the Molineux outfit are not looking to bring the veteran striker in.

Wolves struggled for the entirety of the first half of the season, but Vitor Pereira’s incoming rejuvenated the team and they performed very well.

Celta Vigo’s on-loan hitman Jorgen Strand Larsen has hit 13 league goals this season and his deal will be made permanent by the end of this term.

Club Seasons Stocksbridge Park Steels 2006-2010 Halifax Town 2010-2011 Fleetwood Town 2011-2012 Leicester City 2012- Jamie Vardy’s career history

Multiple clubs are suggested to be in for Vardy’s signature, but Wolves are not one of those teams.

Even at 38, Vardy clocked more than 2,500 minutes in the Premier League this season, scoring seven times and assisting three times in the process.

Now it remains to be seen where the Leicester City legend will go once his contract expires on 30th June.