Alex Pantling/Getty Images

Aston Villa are showing interest in a centre-back in La Liga, but will only make a decision on whether to move for him at the end of the season, according to the Daily Telegraph.

Unai Emery’s side had to balance the books by the end of June last summer as they made sure to comply with the Premier League’s PSR rules.

They will again need to make sure their business is balanced, while still trying to improve the squad, this coming summer.

Goalkeeper Emi Martinez and winger Leon Bailey could be sold to clubs in the Saudi Pro League to bring in cash; Villa sold winger Moussa Diaby to Al-Ittihad last summer and have been looking at other goalkeepers amid the Martinez talk.

While outgoings are being looked at, Emery wants to improve the squad where he can and that has led to Aston Villa showing interest in Osasuna’s centre-back Enzo Boyomo.

Decision On Enzo Boyomo Swoop Must Wait

Even though Aston Villa are interested in the 23-year-old, who has shone at Osasuna in La Liga this term, they have not made a decision over moving for him yet.

The club’s transfer plans are only likely to be finalised at the end of the campaign when they know what European competition they will be in next term.

Club Years Blackburn Rovers (youth) 2016-2020 Albacete 2020-2023 Real Valladolid 2023-2024 Osasuna 2024- Enzo Boyomo’s career history

Villa sit in seventh spot in the Premier League table and are three points off a top five Champions League place.

Securing a second season of Champions League revenue would be a big financial boost for the club and would undoubtedly boost their summer transfer window prospects.

Defender Boyomo boasts a €25m release clause written into his Osasuna contract that Aston Villa could look to trigger.

The centre-back is not alien to English football as he spent a lengthy period in the youth ranks at Blackburn Rovers before departing in the summer of 2020 after being unable to agree to a new contract at Ewood Park.

Boyomo headed to Spain with Albacete before he made the switch to Real Valladolid, from where Osasuna signed him last summer.

Real Valladolid made sure to include a ten per cent sell-on clause in the deal.