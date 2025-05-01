Cameron Smith/Getty Images

Birmingham City boss Chris Davies has praised Blues goalkeeper Ryan Allsop for being exceptional with the ball at his feet and noted his vision and distribution abilities.

The 32-year-old goalkeeper joined Birmingham from Hull City in the summer and he has been one of Blues’ standout performers this season as they have roared to promotion in League One.

Allsop has kept 21 clean sheets in 37 league games so far this season, conceding only 19 goals.

On Tuesday, against Blackpool he kept a clean sheet and it was from his distribution in the 51st minute that started a counter-attack that resulted in a goal for Alfie May to secure Birmingham’s 2-0 win.

Davies praised Allsop for being a strong presence in goal during the Blackpool game and pointed out that the 32-year-old is excellent with the ball at his feet.

The Birmingham boss is of the view that Allsop has good vision and distribution qualities, due to which his team-mates make runs with the confidence that he can find them through his passes.

When asked about whether he thinks Allsop did well against Blackpool, Davies told Blues+: “He did; I think he did strong in the goal.

Competition Games Clean Sheets League One 37 21 EFL Trophy 4 1 EFL Cup 2 1 FA Cup 1 1 Ryan Allsop’s season so far

“Obviously, as a goalkeeper, we always say job number one is to make saves and he did it and then with his feet, you know he is exceptional.

“When he gets the ball in his hands or at his feet, then people move because they think that he will find them and he has the vision and the execution.

“He has shown that essentially an assist for the goal.”

The 32-year-old has played a key part in Birmingham achieving promotion this season and he will be keen to prove himself in the Championship in the upcoming campaign.

Birmingham have one more game left in the season, as they will take on Cambridge United on Saturday, and they will be determined to end the season on a high note.