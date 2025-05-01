Malcolm Couzens/Getty Images

Birmingham City ‘mean business’ in the Championship and are ‘thinking of’ a striker who is currently scoring goals in Italy’s top flight, according to journalist Tom Collomosse.

Blues have wrapped up the League One title and, following last night’s 2-0 win away at Blackpool, have moved on to 108 points, smashing the record points total in the EFL.

If they beat Cambridge United this weekend then they could go as high as 111 points, making another statement.

Now back in the Championship, Birmingham are being backed to make a real splash, with some even speculating about back to back promotions right up to the Premier League in the manner of Ipswich Town.

Chris Davies will want to strengthen throughout the squad to deal with the challenges of the second tier and it has been suggested they mean business.

Birmingham City Chasing Che Adams

Blues are now looking towards Serie A and Torino striker Che Adams as a possible addition to the squad.

Adams, 28, has scored nine times for Torino in Serie A this term in what has been a successful first season in Italian football for the striker.

Player Goals Charlie Kelman 21 Jay Stansfield 19 Richard Kone 18 Sam Smith 18 Alfie May 16 League One’s top goalscorers

He used to be on the books at Birmingham City between 2016 and 2019, before he was snapped up by Southampton.

A return to Blues could be a hugely tempting prospect for Adams, but it remains to be seen if he would be willing to drop into the Championship.

Torino sit in mid-table in Serie A and Adams still has another two years left to run on his contract in Turin.

He got on the scoresheet recently in a 2-0 home win over Udinese in Serie A, continuing his impressive form.