Graham Chadwick/Getty Images

Despite Birmingham City setting a new points record in the EFL by beating Blackpool, one of their stars feels he has underachieved this season and is unlikely to hit a goal he set himself.

Chris Davies’ Blues beat Blackpool 2-0 at Bloomfield Road on Wednesday night to move up to 108 points in the League One standings.

That total puts them above the previous EFL record, which was set when Reading won the Championship in the 2005/06 campaign with a whopping 106 points.

Birmingham still have another game to play and so could even move to as high as 111 points if they win that clash, which comes on Saturday against already relegated Cambridge United.

Ethan Laird and Alfie May got on the scoresheet against Steve Bruce’s Blackpool and though May was delighted to score, he admits he is unhappy with his campaign from a personal perspective.

The striker believes that he will not hit the 20-goal target he set himself and though he has improved on his number of assists, still thinks he has underachieved.

May told Blues+ (3:17): “For me I am probably disappointed that I haven’t scored more as a striker.

Player Goals Charlie Kelman 21 Jay Stansfield 19 Richard Kone 18 Sam Smith 18 Alfie May 16 League One’s top goalscorers

“I’ve got more assists this year which I am happy about and that just shows you the quality of the team we have with other people scoring goals and things like that.

“It was nice to get on the scoresheet tonight. It was in the back of my mind; I’ve sort of got a target to get to 20 and I am four goals away so it might not happen.

“I’ll probably say to myself that I have underachieved and moan at myself, but when I look back at what we as a team have achieved it brushes that aside and it has been an amazing season.”

He could still score more before the season ends in the clash against Cambridge United, if Davies hands him a start in the game.

Next up, May will be aiming to score goals at Championship level for Blues.