Julian Finney/Getty Images

Fixture: Tottenham Hotspur vs Bodo/Glimt

Competition: Europa League

Kick-off: 20:00 UK time

Tottenham Hotspur boss Ange Postecoglou has picked his starting lineup and substitutes to welcome Norwegian outfit Bodo/Glimt to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium this evening.

Bodo/Glimt have won huge plaudits in being able to progress to the last four of a major European competition, but Tottenham start as favourites to get the job done in the semi-final tie.

Postecoglou will want Spurs to register a convincing first leg advantage, however he has warned he does not expect Bodo/Glimt to be overawed by the atmosphere.

Tottenham will have to do it without talisman Heung-Min Son, who is still out injured.

The hosts head into the first leg of the semi-final on the back of a 5-1 thumping away at Liverpool in the Premier League, a result which saw the Reds crowned champions.

Bodo/Glimt meanwhile recorded a comfortable 3-0 win over KFUM Oslo in the Norwegian top flight to warm up for the clash in north London tonight.

The Norwegian side managed to eliminate Lazio over two legs in the quarter-final of the Europa League and Tottenham will have to take that as a warning about what their opponents are capable of.

Winning the Europa League has been Tottenham’s focus for a number of months and the pressure is on to rescue the season by doing it.

Guglielmo Vicario is in goal in the Tottenham lineup vs Bodo Glimt this evening, while at the back Spurs go with Pedro Porro, Cristian Romero, Micky van de Ven and Destiny Udogie.

Midfield sees Postecoglou select Rodrigo Bentancur and Yves Bissouma, while James Maddison is also included. Brennan Johnson and Richarlison will look to support Dominic Solanke.

If Postecoglou needs to shuffle his Tottenham lineup vs Bodo Glimt tonight then his options off the bench include Dejan Kulusevski and Mathys Tel.

Tottenham Lineup vs Bodo Glimt

Vicario, Porro, Romero, Van de Ven, Udogie, Bentancur, Bissouma, Maddison, Johnson, Solanke, Richarlison

Substitutes: Austin, Whiteman, Danso, Tel, Gray, Kulusevski, Spence, Odobert, Sarr, Davies, Moore