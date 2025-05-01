Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Everton and West Ham United are facing strong competition for a midfielder who is soon to be out of contract that they have both targeted as a summer addition.

David Moyes is being backed to reshape the Everton squad over the summer in advance of the Toffees’ move into their new stadium, while Graham Potter has serious rebuilding work to do at the London Stadium.

Both clubs are alive to experienced players and possible bargains in the market and that has seen the pair linked with Burnley midfielder Josh Brownhill.

Brownhill has featured in 111 games in the Premier League and in a sign of his importance to the club has been wearing the captain’s armband.

The Clarets have secured promotion to the Premier League this season and he has been a key contributor with his 16 goals and six assists in the league.

A host of sides have been linked with the midfielder and the jury is out on where he will end up.

Serious Turkish Interest In Josh Brownhill

Everton and West Ham could put a strong case to Brownhill, but the pair are set to come up against serious competition from Turkish top flight outfit Trabzonspor.

According to Turkish outlet Fotomac (via A Spor), Trabzonspor are returning to the hunt for Brownhill after they worked on a deal to sign him last summer.

Season Club 2013-2016 Preston North End 2016 (on loan) Barnsley 2016-2020 Bristol City 2020- Burnley Josh Brownhill’s career so far

Trabzonspor’s coach Fatih Tekke is on board with the swoop and the club’s scouting team feel that signing Brownhill should be a priority target this summer.

With the lines of communication open with Brownhill’s camp after their previous interest, Trabzonspor are keen to take him to Turkey and believe there is an opportunity.

Big Call For Josh Brownhill

Brownhill will have a big decision to make, especially as Everton’s form under Moyes has improved and the veteran tactician will be active in the market to strengthen his squad to take the Toffees to the next level.

West Ham could also prove to be tempting for Brownhill, with the lure of working under a progressive coach such as Potter.

If Brownhill does seriously consider Turkey and Trabzonspor then he could sound out an English player already at the club in the shape of John Lundstram.