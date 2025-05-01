Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur star James Maddison has joked that he does not have £45m to sign Mathys Tel permanently from Bayern Munich and thinks that the forward has done well since arriving at Spurs.

The 20-year-old was the subject of transfer interest from several clubs during the winter transfer window, as Arsenal and Manchester United both held talks for him, but Tottenham Hotspur managed to land Tel on loan for the rest of the season.

Tottenham agreed to a £45m option buy clause in Tel’s deal and he has featured in 14 games in all competitions for Tottenham so far with three goals to show for it, while Bayern Munich are hopeful they will keep him.

With the summer transfer window nearing, Spurs have a decision to make on Tel’s future and when asked whether he would be willing to pay £45m to sign the forward ahead of their Europa League semi-final tie against Bodo/Glimt, Maddison joked that he does not have that kind of money in his bank.

The Tottenham star admitted that Tel has done very well for Spurs since joining mid-season and added that the Bayern Munich star is a very direct player.

Maddison also revealed that playing on the left side of the field, he and Tel are developing a relationship

“I haven’t got £45m!”, Maddison said at a press conference.

Competition Games Goals Premier League 9 2 Europa League 3 – FA Cup 1 1 EFL Cup 1 – Mathys Tel so far for Tottenham

“Mathys has been very good since he’s come in.

“He is a very direct player.

“I think he has done well.

“He has not played a lot but he’s come into the team recently.

“I am there on the left and we have been developing more of a relationship there.”

Tel, who joined Bayern Munich from Rennes in 2022, opted for a move in the winter in search of regular game time.

He has started the last four games for Tottenham, with his start against Eintracht Frankfurt in the second leg of the Europa League quarter final in mid-April.

Tottenham’s only way to secure a place in Europe is by winning the Europa League this season and Tel will be determined to help them do so.