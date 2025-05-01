Stephen Pond/Getty Images

Former Norwich City star Darren Huckerby has commented on the fallout surrounding the club’s decision to sack Johannes Hoff Thorup, insisting that the Canaries were going backwards under the stewardship of the 36-year-old.

Norwich parted ways with their manager last month following a disappointing campaign, which saw them well adrift of finishing in the Championship playoffs.

Thorup has since insisted that had he been told at the very start that the aim was to finish in the playoffs, he would have made some other decisions.

Huckerby believes that he manager failed to show any positive momentum for next season and was taking the team backwards, otherwise he would have kept his job.

For a team of Norwich’s stature, the aim should always be to in the top six, Huckerby believes.

“I think we were so far off it and going backwards”, the 49-year-old wrote on X.

“I’m 100 per cent certain if we were 11th in table but looking like we had some positive momentum for next season, then he’d still be here.

Statistic Record Wins 14 Draws 14 Losses 19 Johannes Hoff Throup at Norwich City

“Our aim should be top six every year no matter who the coach is!”

Jack Wilshere has been appointed the interim manager of the Canaries for the remainder of the season as the club start their attempt to find a permanent successor to Thorup.

Following a draw against Middlesbrough, they are now set to take on Cardiff City on the final day of the season.

It remains to be seen if Wilshere is amongst those under consideration for the job on a permanent basis.