George Wood/Getty Images

Leeds United starlet Harry Gray has insisted that, despite a difficult start to the season, being in and around the first-team has helped his physical development.

After missing the first part of the season with injury, Gray has gradually started to get a foothold in Leeds’ Under-21 team and his progress has led to some excitement at Elland Road.

He has been called up to train with the first-team and has even been handed his first-team debut by Whites boss Daniel Farke, coming in on the 6-0 demolition of Stoke City.

The 16-year-old, brother of Tottenham star Archie Gray, insists that getting the opportunity to share the training ground with seniors has helped immensely in his development.

Reflecting back on a difficult start to the season, the starlet told his club’s official channel (1:20): “It was difficult, the start of the season, because I was quite around the first team.

“It helped me as a player to be honest. I’ve developed a lot more. Physically, I am a different player and I feel a lot stronger.!

Gray believes that his period out actually benefited him as it helped him to give him time to develop.

“In the end it has done me a bit of good with that time out, to be able to develop a bit more.”

England team Years England U15s 2023 England U16s 2023 England U17s 2025 Harry Gray’s national team involvement

Gray played four minutes of the match against Stoke and was also on the bench as an unused substitute against Bristol City.

He was the scorer of the winning goal that helped Leeds Under-21s’ side beat Sutton United to win the National League Cup.

Harry will now want to follow in the footsteps of so many other members of his family to make a name for himself in the Leeds United first-team.