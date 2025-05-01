Dan Mullan/Getty Images

Aston Villa loan star Kaine Kesler-Hayden insists that he does not want to finish his Preston North End loan spell with any regrets, ahead of the Bristol City game on the final day of the season.

Paul Heckingbottom’s Preston run the risk of getting relegated from the Championship if they fail to win their final game of the season on Saturday.

In the event of a loss, Preston would have to depend on the results elsewhere and that is not something that Kesler-Hayden wants.

The Aston Villa academy graduate took time to insist that, though in an ideal situation they would not have preferred the last game of the season to be the decider, it is what it is and they need to give 110 per cent and try to get the best possible result against Bristol City.

“I think as much as we didn’t want this to be the most important game of the season, it is and that’s the reality”, Kesler-Hayden told Preston’s official site.

“It’s the most important game of the season now and all focus is on that game.

“There’s no talking now. It’s just get to the game, give 110 per cent and leave everything out there.

“You don’t want to leave that game with any regrets.

“It’s a long summer and you don’t want to come out of that game with any single regrets.

On loan at Years Swindon Town 2021-2022 MK Dons 2022 Huddersfield Town 2022-2023 Plymouth Argyle 2023-2024 Preston North End 2024-2025 Kaine Kesler-Hayden’s loan spells

“We need to go into it 110 per cent and we know the fans will be behind us, so we’ve got to get a result there and hopefully we will.”

A lot will be resting on the outcome of the game, with Bristol City also fighting to stay put in the top six.

Aston Villa will be hoping their young talent can have the positive experience of surviving in a relegation battle and not the negative experience of going down.

Kesler-Hayden though has got game time, making a whopping 50 appearances for North End across the season.