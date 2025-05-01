Getty Images

Liverpool legend Didi Hamann has told the Reds they should not ‘abandon’ their interest in a top attacking talent who is on the books at one of their European rivals.

The Reds are looking to again improve the squad over the course of the summer transfer window and build on this season’s Premier League title success under Arne Slot.

They are expected to invest following a quiet last summer window which saw winger Federico Chiesa arrive as the only fresh face.

Liverpool do have a long term admiration for Turkish winger Arda Guler, who is on the books at Real Madrid.

The 20-year-old has struggled to make a big impact at the Bernabeu so far and has just six goal contributions in 23 La Liga games to his name, while he provided no goal contributions in seven Champions League outings.

Liverpool Told To Stay On Arda Guler’s Trail

There are question marks over Guler’s future at Real Madrid and Hamann is clear that Liverpool should not abandon their interest in the Turk.

He stressed that there has been a pattern of players going to big clubs too soon and that is no reflection on what they can ultimately achieve.

Competition Appearances Goals Assists La Liga 23 2 4 Champions League 7 – – Copa del Rey 6 2 4 UEFA Super Cup 1 – – Arda Guler’s season so far

“I think it would be a mistake for Liverpool to abandon their interest in Arda Guler, because we’ve often seen young players leave big clubs and then find new strength”, Hamann was quoted as saying by Sport Bild.

“Alexander Isak was at Borussia Dortmund at 17, which was too early.

“Guler went to Real Madrid, and I consider him a great talent who isn’t getting enough playing time due to the competition.”

Real Madrid could look to cash in on Guler this summer due to his limited impact, however they are wary of giving up on him too soon.

The example of Martin Odegaard, now shining at Arsenal, looms large in Real Madrid’s thoughts.