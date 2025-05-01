Michael Regan/Getty Images

Leeds United’s third-choice goalkeeper Alex Cairns is arguably the most popular figure in the Whites’ dressing room and is likely to stay at the club into next season, according to The Athletic.

The 32-year-old goalkeeper joined Leeds on a free transfer last summer, signing a two-year deal to be a backup behind Illan Meslier and Karl Darlow.

Meslier being inconsistent under the bar this season has made Daniel Farke turn to Darlow to step up and he has grabbed the number 1 shirt.

Cairns, who has been third choice, is a product of the Leeds United academy system and he left the club to join Chesterfield in 2015, making only one appearance for the Whites.

During his second spell at the club, the 32-year-old veteran goalkeeper has yet to make an outing and has been part of Farke’s matchday squad only two times this season.

However, despite his lack of opportunities, Cairns has always maintained his professionalism and the Leeds boss in the past has praised him for his attitude.

It has been suggested that the 32-year-old has been a popular voice in the dressing room and always been welcoming to the new faces in the first-team squad.

Season Club 2011–2015 Leeds United 2012 (on loan) Barrow 2012–2013 Stalybridge Celtic 2015-2016 Chesterfield 2016 Rotherham United 2016–2023 Fleetwood Town 2022 (on loan) Hartlepool United 2023 (on loan) Salford City 2023–2024 Salford City 2024- Leeds United Alex Cairns’ career so far

His personality has made Cairns arguably the most popular figure in Farke’s dressing room, it has been claimed.

Leeds have secured promotion to the Premier League this season and the club are expected to see a busy transfer window in the summer.

Leeds’ goalkeeper department will also see some changes, as it has been suggested that the Whites might part ways with Meslier.

Cairns has one year left on his contract with the Yorkshire outfit and it is likely that Leeds will stick with him as their third choice goalkeeper next season.

Leeds have one more game left in the season with the Championship title on the line as they are set to face Plymouth Argyle at the weekend and it remains to be seen whether Farke will reward Cairns for his patience with a start against Miron Muslic’s side.