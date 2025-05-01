Carl Recine/Getty Images

Newcastle United‘s interest in a winger they have scouted may not be that strong as talk of a deal has gone quiet, according to the Daily Mail.

Eddie Howe missed out on landing a winger during the transfer window last summer despite late flurries to deliver from sporting director Paul Mitchell.

After missing out on the services of defender Marc Guehi, Newcastle turned in force to try to land Anthony Elanga from Nottingham Forest, but failed.

A winger is again on the agenda for Newcastle this term and the club are admirers of PSV Eindhoven man Johan Bakayoko.

Bolo Zenden told us that Bakayoko was a man Arsenal had to fear in the Champions League recently and Newcastle have had the winger scouted.

However, their interest in him may not be as strong as has been widely thought and the trail to the Belgian from Newcastle has gone quiet of late.

The 22-year-old winger has regularly been linked with Premier League sides over the course of the last 12 months on the back of his displays with PSV.

Player Assists Ismael Saibari 14 Joey Veerman 12 Guus Til 12 Noa Lang 12 Luuk de Jong 11 PSV Eindhoven’s top assists providers this season

And even if Newcastle decide not to make a move to land him, the Belgium international could still end up playing in England next term.

Bakayoko featured 12 times for PSV in the Champions League this season and played in both legs of the club’s last 16 tie with Arsenal.

He was unable to inspire the Dutch giants to cause an upset and they were on the end of a heavy 9-3 aggregate defeat to the Gunners.

Within the Eredivisie, Bakayoko has scored nine times in 27 games so far this season and has another year left on his deal with the club.