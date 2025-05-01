Stu Forster/Getty Images

Former Rangers star Gordon Dalziel believes that the Gers must have got the ball rolling in their quest to appoint a new manager for next season and things are happening behind the scenes.

Barry Ferguson’s temporary stint as a Rangers manager is nearing its end and though he would like the job on a permanent basis, it is far from clear that he will be appointed as the successor to Philippe Clement.

Rangers recently brought in a new sporting director in the shape of former Everton man Kevin Thelwell and he will be expected to work hand in hand with whoever is the new boss.

The proposed takeover has also picked up pace with a consortium from San Francisco 49ers having visited Ibrox and being given a VIP guided tour.

Dalziel is therefore optimistic that developments have been made in appointing a new manager and there is more happening behind the scenes than what is coming out.

He is sure that things are moving forward off the pitch and Rangers are making progress on the new manager front.

“You know what football is like now, it is not just a straight case of saying that I want a manager, sit down, you want to manage Rangers X,Y, Z”, Dalziel said on Clyde 1’s Superscoreboard (1:35:34).

“There are agents, there are third parties and everything involved in it.

Manager Reign Philippe Clement 2023-2025 Michael Beale 2022-2023 Giovanni van Bronckhorst 2021-2022 Steven Gerrard 2018-2021 Pedro Caixinha 2017 Last five permanent Rangers managers

“You have got to be convinced what direction, if you are a top coach, top manager, which direction the club is going, what they are looking to do, looking to achieve, everything like that.

“You have got to sell, you sell to the club, the club have got to sell the club to the new head coach because they want him that desperately.

“Then it is a case of your looking at sporting directors and everything like that.

“So I think Rangers have got the ball rolling and I think there will be more going on that we don’t know about obviously.

“I think it was great news for everyone concerned with Rangers to see the pictures [of the tour], to see what was happening.

“So, things are moving forward.

“Listen, I think Rangers fans are just desperate to get everything as quickly as they possibly can.

“But you have just got to sit there and be patient and let them go and do what they have to do.”

Rangers still have four games left to play before they bring the curtains down over a disappointing season and look to rebuild over the summer.