Leeds United boss Daniel Farke has urged patience with teenage striker Harry Gray, insisting that just because he has the surname ‘Gray’ attached to him does not mean that he will cut the Premier League to pieces immediately.

Just days after earning his Championship debut for the Whites, Gray made a significant contribution in helping his Under-21 side lift the inaugural National League Cup trophy.

Since his club have now earned promotion to the top-flight and will be playing Premier League football next season, expectations are that Gray will be given the chance to have a crack at the highest level.

However, Farke insists that just because the young forward has the legendary name ‘Gray’ attached to him, does not mean that he will cut the Premier League to pieces.

“16 years old he is right now, eight minutes of Championship football and you are speaking about the Premier League”, Farke said at a press conference (26:55).

“So, I would just strongly recommend to calm down because just because his last name is Gray doesn’t mean that he will cut the Premier League right now to pieces.”

Farke admits that Gray has confidence, which helps him, and also revealed a talk he had with the young Whites talent.

“He helps himself with a bit of confidence, you can also see it in the celebrations. I had a little chat with him after our last celebration.

National Team Years England U15s 2023 England U16s 2023-2024 England U17s 2025- Harry Gray’s international involvement

“Told him, ‘Listen, great how you celebrate but at one point there is also the feeling that you have won the title all alone anyhow’. So, relax a little bit.

“But, on the other hand, I have told you that I have soft spot for strikers, and it is also good when the striker has some confidence because he can sometimes be a lonely bird when you miss chances.

“So he definitely has this bit of confidence that you need but also important to channel this a little bit and not raise expectations too high.”

The Leeds boss noted that Gray is taking his first steps in the first team and is pleased with his professionalism.

“He is doing right now his first steps at the senior level, he has many skills and we like his potential and we also like his professionalism and in general how humble he behaves with a few exceptions.

“But that is also okay, it is the right of the youth to be confident. It would be a pity if our young players are not confident.”

Gray is the son of former Scotland international Andy Gray and a brother of Tottenham star Archie Gray.