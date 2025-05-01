Naomi Baker/Getty Images

Several clubs are now attentive to the situation of a Southampton star who has an active release clause due to Saints’ relegation from the Premier League.

Saints have had a disastrous campaign back in the top flight and, having worked through Russell Martin and Ivan Juric in the dugout, are preparing for life back in the Championship.

There is speculation over a number of Southampton players leaving the club, with Kyle Walker-Peters approaching the end of his deal and being eyed by Fulham.

Striker Paul Onuachu is again drawing interest from Turkey and that could accelerate in the coming weeks.

There is also interest in defender Jan Bednarek and, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, he now has a £6m release clause in his contract active.

Several Clubs Now Looking At Jan Bednarek

The clause has attracted sides and ‘several clubs’ are suggested to be ‘attentive’ to the chance to land the experienced defender on a cut-price deal.

Bednarek, 29, has another two years left to run on his deal at St Mary’s, but if the £6m clause is triggered then Southampton will be unable to prevent his departure.

Team Games Points Goal difference 17. West Ham 34 36 -19 18. Ipswich Town 34 21 -41 19. Leicester City 34 18 -49 20. Southampton 34 11 -55 Bottom of Premier League

The centre-back has featured on a regular basis for Southampton this season, turning out 28 times in the Premier League and even chipping in with two goals.

He is hugely experienced in the Premier League, with 182 appearances, and that is sure to make him a tempting proposition for top flight sides looking to add another centre-back to the mix.

A Poland international with 67 caps to his name, Bednarek had a forgettable loan stint with Aston Villa in the 2022/23 season before returning to Southampton.

He helped Saints to get back up to the Premier League last term and was a solid and dependable presence in defence.