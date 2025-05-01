Andrew Redington/Getty Images

Charlton Athletic boss Nathan Jones has insisted that it is ‘virtually impossible’ for the Addicks go into their final game of the season against Burton Albion with the aim of finishing in a specific position to get an easier playoff clash.

The Addicks lost the chance to get themselves in the frame for automatic promotion on the final day of the season as they lost 3-0 to Wrexham last time out.

Now, on the final day of the season, it will be about ensuring a favourable playoff draw, though Jones insists that an attempt to do that is virtually impossible.

Charlton currently sit in fifth spot in the table on 82 points and could finish as high as third if results go in their favour. They could also potentially finish fourth.

Jones does not believe that it would be possible for Charlton to go into the Burton clash to try to finish in a specific position in the League One table.

He said via his club’s media (4:08): “I am not sure you can do that.

“I think it is pretty much virtually impossible to do that unless we want to finish fifth, so we deliberately lose the game and we want to play our second leg away from home or whatever.

“That is the only thing we can actually affect is by not actually turning up for the game basically.

“But that obviously won’t happen.”

The Charlton boss stressed that his team will just look to beat Burton and finish as high as possible.

Team Points 3. Stockport County 84 4. Wycombe Wanderers 84 5. Charlton Athletic 82 6. Leyton Orient 75 7. Reading 75 League One playoff contenders

“All we can do is try and win the game and we want to win the game. We want to finish the season as high as we can.

“Then the progress we have made, you can see that from finishing 16th to fourth, fifth or third whatever that is, has been real great progress.

“And that’s all we concentrate on.”

The most in-form side out of those currently in the playoff zone are Leyton Orient, who have won their last five League One matches on the bounce.

Richie Wellens’ O’s are in action away at Huddersfield Town on the final day.