Michael Regan/Getty Images

Lincoln City star Reeco Hackett believes that Nottingham Forest loanee Joe Gardner has benefitted from playing a lot of games this year compared to last year.

Since joining at the end of January on loan from Premier League side Nottingham Forest, Gardner has featured in ten League One and three EFL Trophy games for Lincoln City.

Though he has not been able to score more than one goal in any of those two competitions, his senior team-mate has seen growth and improvement in his play.

Hackett insists that Gardner’s situation this year has been the complete opposite of what it was last year and that has been made possible by taking part in a lot of games.

“Players like Joe [Gardner], who has played a lot of games this year”, Hackett told his club’s official channel (2:36).

“Probably a complete opposite to what he would have done last year.

“You have seen the growth and improvement and I think that has been a really big thing this year.”

Result Competition Stockport County 3-2 Lincoln City League One Lincoln City 4-2 Bolton Wanderers League One Reading 0-1 Lincoln City League One Lincoln City’s last three results

It now remains to be seen what the future holds for the 19-year-old when he returns to his parent club Nottingham Forest after the completion of his spell in League One.

He was handed his senior debut for the Tricky Trees in an FA Cup win against Championship side Bristol City last year.

Nottingham Forest could consider another loan spell for Gardner as they try to speed up his development.

He progressed through the club’s youth system and has been capped by the Republic of Ireland at Under-21 level.