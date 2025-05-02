Tottenham Hotspur boss Ange Postecoglou has revealed that he is concerned over James Maddison’s knee injury as he awaits reports from his scan.

28-year-old Maddison has been a standout player for Tottenham since joining the club in 2023 and this season has scored 12 times while registering eleven assists for Spurs.

On Thursday, Postecoglou handed him the captaincy of the squad against Bodo/Glimt in the first leg of the Europa League final at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Tottenham won the game 3-1 with Maddison scoring in the 34th minute of the game, but Postecoglou substituted the midfielder at the 65th minute mark due to a knock he suffered earlier in the game.

The Spurs boss revealed that he is indeed concerned regarding Maddison, as the player took a knee injury and stated that the club have sent the midfielder to undergo a knee scan to understand the severity of the injury.

Dominic Solanke was also substituted during the game after he felt discomfort, but Postecoglou revealed that his injury is not that severe, although he remains doubtful for their upcoming game against West Ham United on Sunday.

Postecoglou also added that youngster Bergvall is likely to miss the rest of the season and added that Tottenham’s main man Son Heung-min is training hard to get in shape but is unsure whether he will be available for the next leg.

Competion Games Goal Contributions Premier League 31 16 Europa League 11 7 EFl Cup 2 – FA Cup 1 – James Maddison so far this season

“Lucas [Bergvall] obviously looks like the injury is probably significant enough to keep him out for the remainder of the season”, Postecoglou said at a press conference.

“Dom’s not too bad, obviously a doubt for the weekend.

“Madders is a bit more of a concern as it’s a knee, we’ve sent him for a scan.

“Sonny is still working hard, he’s out on the grass and we’ll see if he’s available for Thursday.”

Tottenham have suffered a barrage of injuries this season which have affected their performances.

Spurs are targeting the Europa League to secure a place in the Champions League next season and Postecoglou will be hoping to get Maddison, Solanke and Son fit as soon as possible.