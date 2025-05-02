Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Eintracht Frankfurt are rivalling Scottish giants Celtic for Brondby star Mathias Kvistgaarden’s signature in the upcoming transfer window.

Celtic have secured the Scottish Premiership title this season and they have started to plan for the next campaign as well.

Brendan Rodgers is keen on making his mark in Europe next season with Celtic after an impressive run in the Champions League this term and he has identified areas where he wants to improve.

Centre forward is a position Celtic are looking to add in the summer, especially after not replacing Kyogo Furuhashi in the winter window, and they have Danish striker Kvistgaarden on their transfer wish list.

The Bhoys have been following Kvistgaarden’s progress minutely for a long time, as he was also linked with a move to Celtic in previous windows.

The 23-year-old centre forward has been in incredible form this season and has registered 22 goals in 33 appearances in all competitions.

According to French outlet Foot Mercato, German giants Eintracht Frankfurt will rival Celtic in the pursuit of Kvistgaarden’s signature in the summer.

Competition Games Goals Assists Superliga 19 11 4 Superliga Championship Round 6 5 – Oddset Pokalen 5 4 – Europa Conference League Qualifiers 3 2 1 Kvistgaarden’s season so far

The Brondby star has two more years left on his contract with the Norwegian outfit and they will let him move for the right money.

It is suggested that Brondby are expecting to bank a fee in the region of €13m from the departure of Kvistgaarden.

It has been suggested that during the winter transfer window, Kvistgaarden was offered to Eintracht Frankfurt, but they did not make a move.

Rodgers has only two centre forwards at his disposal at Celtic in the form of Adam Idah and Johnny Kenny and a striker is a priority for them.

Celtic made Idah’s loan move permanent from Norwich in the summer, but the player has failed to really nail down the centre forward spot.

Now it remains to be seen whether Celtic will be able to beat competition from Eintracht Frankfurt to land the signature of the Danish star in the summer.