Como are now in negotiations with Manchester City over a permanent deal for Maximo Perrone after their decision to extend his loan stay, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Manchester City signed the 22-year-old defensive midfielder from the Argentine side Velez Sarsfield in the winter of 2023.

Last summer the Sky Blues were approached by Italian side Como to take Perrone on a season-long loan.

Manchester City managed to agree on an option in the defensive midfielder’s contract which, in case of being triggered, will allow Como to retain the youngster’s services for a further year.

Perrone has done well in the colours of Como and the Italian outfit, after being able to secure their Serie A status, are interested in extending his stay

It is suggested that Como have let Manchester City know that they will trigger the extension to keep him in Italy until the end of the upcoming 2025/26 season.

Como’s hierarchy are impressed with Perrone’s talents and they have the intention to secure his services on a permanent basis.

Season Club 2022-2023 Velez Sarsfield 2023- Manchester City 2023-2024(on loan) Las Palmas 2024- (on loan) Como Perrone’s career so far

It has been claimed that Como have begun discussions with Manchester City to find a solution to make the loan of the Argentine defensive midfielder permanent.

Perrone has a contract with Manchester City until 2028 and it is unclear whether the Sky Blues are planning to part ways with the 22-year-old.

The Argentine has not made a single appearance in Manchester City colours since his arrival at the Etihad Stadium.

He is currently on his second loan spell after spending his first season at Manchester City on loan with Spanish side Las Palmas.

The youngster this season has made 22 appearances for Como with two assists and five cautions to show for.