Carl Recine/Getty Images

Chicago Fire have managed to overtake Inter Miami in the race for Manchester City star Kevin De Bruyne, but the Sky Blues star has yet to make a decision on his future.

The 33-year-old Belgian midfielder has decided to call an end to his ten-year-long stay with Manchester City after the end of this season.

De Bruyne’s contract with Manchester City is set to expire at the end of June and he has no intention of extending it, with several clubs showing interest in him.

Among De Bruyne’s suitors there are Major Soccer League outfits and former Manchester United star David Beckham’s club Inter Miami are one of them.

Inter Miami have been in touch with De Bruyne in the hope of securing a deal for the Belgian international.

However, Inter Miami’s MLS Western Conference rivals Chicago Fire have taken the lead over Beckham’s side in the race for Manchester City star De Bruyne, according to Belgian journalist Sacha Tavolieri.

Chicago Fire, managed by former USA manager Gregg Berhalter, have offered to make the 33-year-old their designated player in MLS.

Season Genk 2008-2012 KRC Genk 2012-2014 Chelsea 2012-2013 (on loan) Werder Bremen 2014-2015 VfL Wolfsburg 2015- Manchester City Kevin De Bruyne’s career so far

It is suggested that the deal De Bruyne has been offered by the Chicago outfit is close to what he earns at Manchester City.

Beckham’s Inter Miami are not giving up, as they are looking to find solutions to offer De Bruyne a designated status, which will let the MLS side exceed the salary cap set by the league.

According to MLS rules a club can have up to three designated players and Inter Miami currently have Lionel Messi, Jordi Alba and Sergio Busquets filling that quota.

It has also been suggested that the Manchester City star has yet to make a decision on where his future lies next.

Chicago Fire have advanced the most in the negotiations among De Bruyne’s sutors and it remains to be seen what the future holds for the Manchester City star.