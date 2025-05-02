Chris Brunskill/Getty Images

Hibernian defender Kyle McClelland is being tracked by a number of English League Two and Scottish Championship clubs, according to journalist Pete O’Rourke.

The 23-year-old has failed to light up the Hibs first-team scene and has managed just four senior appearances for them in almost three years.

He has spent time out on loan, though and was able to show an impressive run of form in his last stint with NIFL Premiership club Coleraine.

He has just helped his team qualify for the Europa Conference League playoffs and is now drawing interest from down south as well as from Scotland.

Scouts from Scottish Championship and English League Two sides are keeping track of the defender.

McClelland, a former Rangers defender, will be a free agent in the summer and that is something which is sure to be adding to his appeal.

The defender will be assessing his options closely as he looks to get his next move right.

Club Points 1. Linfield 85 2. Larne 63 3. Glentoran 61 4. Dungannon 57 5. Coleraine 55 6. Crusaders 54 Northern Irish top flight

McClelland is a Rangers academy graduate but failed to break into the first-team during his time on the books at Ibrox.

He made it to the bench on a few occasions though, before moving to Hibs in 2022 in a bid to kick-start his career in Edinburgh.

McClelland has represented Northern Ireland at Under-17 and Under-21 levels, and it remains to be seen where he ends up this coming summer.